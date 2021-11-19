Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old, last seen in Lakebottom Park area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

13-year-old Allisa Chandler was last seen in the Lakebottom Park area on Monday, Nov. 15 at 7 a.m.

Chandler was last seen wearing a gray and red hoodie, black leggings, and slides. Chandler weighs 155 pounds and is 5′3″.

If you have information as to the whereabouts of Allisa Chandler, please call 911 or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

