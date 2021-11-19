Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old, last seen in Lakebottom Park area

Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old, last seen in Lakebottom Park area
Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old, last seen in Lakebottom Park area(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

13-year-old Allisa Chandler was last seen in the Lakebottom Park area on Monday, Nov. 15 at 7 a.m.

Chandler was last seen wearing a gray and red hoodie, black leggings, and slides. Chandler weighs 155 pounds and is 5′3″.

If you have information as to the whereabouts of Allisa Chandler, please call 911 or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical alert canceled after missing Columbus woman found safe
Suspect dead after standoff with police in LaGrange
Suspect arrested in 25th Avenue murder in Columbus
Suspect arrested in 25th Avenue murder in Columbus
GBI, Hogansville police searching for murder suspect
GBI, Hogansville police searching for murder suspect
LaGrange police on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange
LaGrange police, GBI on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point Cir. and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange

Latest News

Georgia Supreme Court Justice visits Columbus
Georgia Supreme Court Justice visits Columbus
South Columbus Elementary in Muscogee Co. names spelling bee winner
South Columbus Elementary in Muscogee Co. names spelling bee winner
Russell Co. employees to receive COVID pay
Russell Co. employees to receive COVID pay
Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
PHOTOS: Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting