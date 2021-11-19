Dry Weekend Ahead; Another Big Cold Shot Early Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Chilly air has settled in across the Chattahoochee Valley, and we expect 30s in here for the morning hours on Saturday. We expect highs back in the 60s for the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky, but clouds will be increasing as we head into the day on Sunday. Highs will top out near 70, but we will start to mention a chance of rain by Sunday night, with the best coverage overnight into early Monday morning. Skies will clear heading through the day on Monday and much colder air will be arriving through the day with windy conditions expected. The coolest weather will be arriving going into Tuesday with lows around freezing early Tuesday and early Wednesday morning in most areas - so if you have any sensitive plants outside, make sure you are making plans for them! Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s on Tuesday in many places, but we should see those numbers recover to near 60 on Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day looks dry for now with a chilly start and seasonable afternoon in the forecast. For next Friday and next weekend, the forecast becomes a lot more unsettled with at least some chance of rain back in the forecast - we’ll fine-tune things as we get closer!

