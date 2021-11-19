Business Break
Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Gardens celebrates 29th year

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - For nearly three decades people have traveled from across the southeast to witness the annual spectacle in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Fantasy in Lights dazzles audiences for six weeks out of the year, but it takes much longer to set up these drive-through displays.

“We start as early as late August and early September, putting up lights throughout the gardens when you got eight million plus lights. It takes a little while to get those to get those up and installed,” said Sonny Horton, Vice President of Callaway Gardens.

Marketing Director of Callaway Gardens, Rachael McConnell says Fantasy in Lights is a legacy event and they are celebrating their 29th year.

“It’s a place where people can come together and really experience something very special together,” said McConnell.

Sonny Horton is the Vice President and General Manager at Callaway Resort and Gardens. He says he’s happy to see his team’s hard work be recognized.

“I just noticed recently where we were ranked as the number three town in Georgia to experience Christmas, and National Geographic is ranked us in the top 10 displays in all the world. So, you know, that’s pretty impressive company,” said Horton.

Fantasy in Lights opened with just five drive-through scenes in 1992. Today, audiences will experience 16 unique scenes including Christmas Tree Lane, the Enchanted Rainbow Forest and the Magical Christmas Garden.

The staff works hard to add experiences for all audiences.

“We have grandparents bringing their grand babies here. We’ve got moms and dads. I’ve got couples coming out for date night. We just make sure to include something that everyone can enjoy,” said McConnell. “Whether it’s grabbing some hot cocoa and enjoying the scenes, or whether it’s getting the kids out here and looking at the snowmen. We’ve got something really everyone can appreciate.”

First time visitors to Callaway need to know to plan your trip ahead of time. Tickets must be purchased on the Callaway Garden’s website, and you will need to decide on driving your own car through the display or taking the trolley.

“So, we actually have two different ways that you can experience the drive-through portion which is seven miles going throughout our 2500 acre property. We recommend going in your car and just going about in your vehicle, or you can actually go on our trolley. And that way you can experience all seven miles of our drive thru experience,” said McConnell.

No matter if you’re driving or riding, Callaway Gardens’ Fantasy in Lights will deliver a remarkable holiday experience.

“It’s a place to really bring your family and experience something that’s larger than life that is really bringing in all the holiday cheer, that’s bringing in something that’s magical for everyone to enjoy,” explained McConnell.

