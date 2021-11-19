Fantasy in Lights introduces new attractions, displays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thirty-five hundred extension cords and eight million lights power a magical display every year in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Fantasy of Lights at Callaway Gardens has delighted audiences since 1992.

“It’s something that people look forward every year and we try to create an environment where they get to experience something new every year they come,” said Sonny Horton, Vice President and General Manager of Callaway Gardens.

Horton is fond of the decades-long tradition at Callaway, but he also realizes the importance of introducing new designs, lights and experiences to keep visitors excited.

“Last year it was the magical field of lights. The Gardens hadn’t added a new attraction for Fantasy in five years, so it was one that our guests said, ‘Hey, when are you going to add something new?’ And so we did, and it was dynamic. It was spectacular and it was one that they still talk about,” explained Horton.

This year, guests can visit the new Callaway Christmas Village, where you can leave your car or trolley seat and walk through an immersive collection of holiday decorations.

“So right now, we’re actually located in our Winter Wonderland Walkway,” said Rachael McConnell, Director of Marketing for Callaway Gardens.

“It’s a 700-foot trail through the woods,” said Horton.

“It’s a whole bunch of Christmas scenes from reindeer, larger than life snowflakes, as you see behind me, some towering nutcrackers,” said McConnell.

“So for the first time ever, people can get out of their cars, get off the trolley, and actually walk through a new experience,” explained Horton.

This Winter Wonderland will even include some holiday magic.

“We’re going to have 15 different snow machines. So, while it’s Georgia, we can still have some different snow elements for you to enjoy,” said McConnell.

This year will also mark the introduction of a new display within the drive through called the Tunnel of Lights. It’s just one of many new additions for 2021.

“You can meet the Rudolph characters. You can do the Winter Wonderland. You’ve got a brand new Christmas tree that talks and sings,” said Horton.

Rachael McConnell says this year it’s going to be bigger, better and brighter than ever before.

