Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fantasy in Lights introduces new attractions, displays

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thirty-five hundred extension cords and eight million lights power a magical display every year in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Fantasy of Lights at Callaway Gardens has delighted audiences since 1992.

“It’s something that people look forward every year and we try to create an environment where they get to experience something new every year they come,” said Sonny Horton, Vice President and General Manager of Callaway Gardens.

Horton is fond of the decades-long tradition at Callaway, but he also realizes the importance of introducing new designs, lights and experiences to keep visitors excited.

“Last year it was the magical field of lights. The Gardens hadn’t added a new attraction for Fantasy in five years, so it was one that our guests said, ‘Hey, when are you going to add something new?’ And so we did, and it was dynamic. It was spectacular and it was one that they still talk about,” explained Horton.

This year, guests can visit the new Callaway Christmas Village, where you can leave your car or trolley seat and walk through an immersive collection of holiday decorations.

“So right now, we’re actually located in our Winter Wonderland Walkway,” said Rachael McConnell, Director of Marketing for Callaway Gardens.

“It’s a 700-foot trail through the woods,” said Horton.

“It’s a whole bunch of Christmas scenes from reindeer, larger than life snowflakes, as you see behind me, some towering nutcrackers,” said McConnell.

“So for the first time ever, people can get out of their cars, get off the trolley, and actually walk through a new experience,” explained Horton.

This Winter Wonderland will even include some holiday magic.

“We’re going to have 15 different snow machines. So, while it’s Georgia, we can still have some different snow elements for you to enjoy,” said McConnell.

This year will also mark the introduction of a new display within the drive through called the Tunnel of Lights. It’s just one of many new additions for 2021.

“You can meet the Rudolph characters. You can do the Winter Wonderland. You’ve got a brand new Christmas tree that talks and sings,” said Horton.

Rachael McConnell says this year it’s going to be bigger, better and brighter than ever before.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in 25th Avenue murder in Columbus
Suspect arrested in 25th Avenue murder in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old, last seen in Lakebottom Park area
Columbus police: Missing 13-year-old girl found safe
Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
PHOTOS: Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested in homicide of pregnant woman, unborn child in Troup Co.
Fort Bragg soldier waives extradition; returns to Troup Co. to face murder charges
Russell Co. employees to receive COVID pay
Russell Co. employees to receive COVID pay

Latest News

What it takes to bring ‘Fantasy in Lights’ to life
What it takes to bring ‘Fantasy in Lights’ to life
Columbus NAACP speaks out on redistricting in Muscogee County
Columbus NAACP speaks out on redistricting in Muscogee County
Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Gardens celebrates 29th year
Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Gardens celebrates 29th year
Three sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Columbus murder
Three sentenced to life in prison in 2017 Columbus murder