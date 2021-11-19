Business Break
Fort Benning hosts multi-gun challenge through Sunday

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fort Benning Multi-Gun Challenge started today and will run through this Sunday at the USAMU’s Krilling and Shelton Ranges.

More than 255 competitors from across the United States - both military and civilians - will challenge themselves in one of the best three-gun matches of the year.

The rigorous nine-stage multi-gun challenge is an annual match that is designed by the USAMU Action Shooting Team.

“One of the things that we’re doing today is that we’re putting on a competition - using our expertise- kind of shows the people what we’re capable of and take our shooting and the army to the next level,” said Sergeant Phillip Youngman, Marksmanship Unit. “Yeah so we’re not only competing just amongst army team members- we’re also competing against nonmilitary as well- just to showcase our skills and to kind of show that we are the best in the nation at what we do.”

The competition was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID precautions.

An awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, November 21 at approximately 4:00 p.m.

The challenge is hosted by the Fort Benning Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) and facilitated by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU).

