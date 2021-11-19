Georgia Supreme Court Justice visits Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Columbus resident who became the first African-American female sworn into the state Supreme Court last year came back to the Fountain City.

It’s a rare occasion for a state Supreme Court Justice to visit the Fountain City. However, because Justice Verda Colvin used to live in Columbus, she says she welcomed the opportunity to visit a place she once called home.

“It’s a great honor for Justice Colvin to have come and visited us, and we’re happy that she’s here, happy that she got to meet members of our bar association,” said Caroline Laney, President of the Columbus Bar Association.

While here, Justice Colvin gave a moving speech to the Columbus Bar Association at the Chattahoochee River Club that resonated with everyone in the room.

“I think that what she said made a lot of the judges happy because she was talking about respect for the litigants, respect for the trial judges and respect for everybody in the process,” said Laney.

“I wanted them to see who I was - a person who’s committed to public service, a person who understands that everyone in our legal system has value and also to understand that I respect highly everyone who’s involved in the system,” said Justice Colvin.

Back in July, Justice Colvin earned the title of becoming the first African American female sworn into the Georgia Supreme Court by a Republican governor.

Although Justice Colvin saw other people within the state Supreme Court that looked like her, such as former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Leah Sears, she says she never thought she would become a member of the court herself.

“It meant a lot about who we are as a state, who we see ourselves being nationally,” said Justice Colvin. “And it meant a lot to all the kids that look to us in positions to say, ‘can I achieve that?’ and they see that they can.”

Along with respect, Justice Colvin says she hopes to contribute meaningful perspective given all of the experience from private practice to general counsel to the state Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.