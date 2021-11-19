Letters to Santa mailboxes available next week in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department is offering its annual Letters to Santa program again.

Children will have the opportunity to send letters to Santa at the North Pole beginning Monday, Nov. 22.

Letters can be dropped in the special mailboxes in two locations:

Harris Center: 425 Perry Street

Boykin Community Center: 400 Boykin Street

Santa will reply with a letter mailed to your home. Make sure to include the child’s name and a return address.

All letters to Santa must be dropped in the mailboxes by Thursday, Dec. 16, to give Santa enough time to reply before Christmas. No postage necessary.

