Opelika police investigating shooting on Crawford Rd.

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a shooting.

On November 12, at approximately 7 p.m., Opelika police responded to the 800 block of Crawford Road in reference to shots being fired.

Upon investigation, a trailer was discovered to have been struck multiple times with gunfire.

A witness stated they saw two males, wearing dark clothing and ski masks, in the area just prior to the shooting.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

