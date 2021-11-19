Opelika police investigating shooting on Crawford Rd.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a shooting.

On November 12, at approximately 7 p.m., Opelika police responded to the 800 block of Crawford Road in reference to shots being fired.

Upon investigation, a trailer was discovered to have been struck multiple times with gunfire.

A witness stated they saw two males, wearing dark clothing and ski masks, in the area just prior to the shooting.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.