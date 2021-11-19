Pleasant for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cooler and more dry air is rolling into the valley behind a cold front that brought a clear and cold start to the day. Afternoon highs are in the mid-60s for Friday with abundant sunshine and windy conditions at times. Heading into the weekend, we will start out rather cold with lows in the upper-30s on Saturday, but by Sunday morning lows are back in the upper-40s. Mostly sunny skies will bring afternoon highs to the mid-60s on Saturday while we keep some breezy conditions in the forecast. By Sunday, we will build a few clouds back into the forecast, but highs will stay in the upper-60s as we enjoy pleasant conditions in the afternoon hours. Moving into the work week we will see our next big forecast change as a strong cold front moves through the valley on Monday with a few showers ahead of it. Once the front clears the valley we will see our coldest temperatures of the season moving in behind it! Definitely needing cold weather preps in place by Tuesday morning with lows in the low-30s and maybe even some upper-20s out there. Highs are only in the mid-50s on Tuesday before we slowly begin to warm things up throughout the week. For now, Thanksgiving is looking to feature sun and clouds throughout the day with morning lows in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in the mid-60s, but we will continue to fine tune that forecast over the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.