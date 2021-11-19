Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sen. Jon Ossoff working to ensure timely mail delivery in Columbus

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is making strides to improve mail delivery in the Fountain City.

Senator Ossoff secured commitment from a Biden Administration official to solve mail delivery delays in the Chattahoochee Valley.

This comes at a time where mail deliveries are behind due to the holidays, supply chain shortages, and the COIVID-19 pandemic.

Many people in the Chattahoochee Valley have experienced mail delays - and Georgia’s senator wants to work with Biden administration officials to ensure timely delivery.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in 25th Avenue murder in Columbus
Suspect arrested in 25th Avenue murder in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old, last seen in Lakebottom Park area
Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old, last seen in Lakebottom Park area
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested in homicide of pregnant woman, unborn child in Troup Co.
Fort Bragg soldier waives extradition; returns to Troup Co. to face murder charges
Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
PHOTOS: Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
Military Matters
MILITARY MATTERS: Phenix City Army Veteran Surprised on Talk Show with Home Paid in Full

Latest News

Christmas Open House held in Americus
Christmas Open House held in Americus
Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old, last seen in Lakebottom Park area
Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old, last seen in Lakebottom Park area
Georgia Supreme Court Justice visits Columbus
Georgia Supreme Court Justice visits Columbus
South Columbus Elementary in Muscogee Co. names spelling bee winner
South Columbus Elementary in Muscogee Co. names spelling bee winner