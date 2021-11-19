Sen. Jon Ossoff working to ensure timely mail delivery in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is making strides to improve mail delivery in the Fountain City.

Senator Ossoff secured commitment from a Biden Administration official to solve mail delivery delays in the Chattahoochee Valley.

This comes at a time where mail deliveries are behind due to the holidays, supply chain shortages, and the COIVID-19 pandemic.

Many people in the Chattahoochee Valley have experienced mail delays - and Georgia’s senator wants to work with Biden administration officials to ensure timely delivery.

