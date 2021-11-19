Sports Overtime: Week 14 Lineup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re back with another week of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!

It’s Week 14 of Sports Overtime.

Sports Leader 9′s Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.

Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 14:

Auburn at Central

Opelika at Hueytown

Lanett at Highland Home

Hapeville at Carver

Callaway at Bleckley County

Harris County at Villa Rica

LaGrange at Marist

Schley County at Metter

Manchester at McIntosh County Academy

Pacelli at Fellowship Christian

Brookstone at Prince Avenue

Calvary Christian at Cherokee Christian

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.