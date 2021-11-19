Sports Overtime: Week 14 Lineup
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re back with another week of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!
It’s Week 14 of Sports Overtime.
Sports Leader 9′s Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.
Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 14:
- Auburn at Central
- Opelika at Hueytown
- Lanett at Highland Home
- Hapeville at Carver
- Callaway at Bleckley County
- Harris County at Villa Rica
- LaGrange at Marist
- Schley County at Metter
- Manchester at McIntosh County Academy
- Pacelli at Fellowship Christian
- Brookstone at Prince Avenue
- Calvary Christian at Cherokee Christian
To vote for Play of the Week, click here.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.