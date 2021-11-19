St. Francis-Emory partners with Victory Mission to help community make healthier decisions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the largest healthcare providers in the Chattahoochee Valley is giving people advice about food, fitness, finances, and more.

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare leaders say they have a mission of making communities healthier - so they’re partnering with Columbus’ Victory Mission for monthly classes and events. They’re talking about issues like nutrition, financial management, heart health, diabetes and exercise.

The focus of Thursday night’s class was money management where the speaker was CFO Jimmy Young.

“In a lot of neighborhoods, people don’t have the resources so this is our way of trying make sure that people do have those resources,” said Bob Kay, Market Director for Ethics Compliance and Privacy St Francis. “We’re trying to make this a situation where we can teach people how to handle money without getting into some kind of crisis.”

Thursday was a starter course hosted by St. Francis-Emory Healthcare. At least a dozen people attended.

Those that missed it will have the opportunity to attend future classes about other health-related issues.

