Three sentenced to life in prison in 2017 Columbus murder

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman and two men will spend decades behind bars after the murder of a Columbus 18-year-old in 2017.

Javion Shorter was found shot at Ballard Way Apartments Nov. 17, 2017. He later passed away at Midtown Medical Center.

According to court testimony, Miller was Shorter’s girlfriend. Miller told Williams, the father of her child, that an argument had gotten physical between her and Shorter and that he broke her phone during an argument.

Williams asked McClendon to drive him to Ballard Way Apartments to confront Shorter, which is where Javion Shorter was murdered. Williams pulled the trigger, while McClendon drove him to and from the scene of the murder.

Judge Ben Land sentenced Nashira Miller, Daijon Williams, and Javon McClendon to life in prison.

Miller and McClendon were both sentenced to life with the possibility of parole while Daijon Williams was given a life sentence without parole.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Land says it’s a shame an 18-year-old lost his life because he broke the cell phone of his girlfriend during an argument.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

