Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WATCH: First responders catch man jumping from fiery Colo. apartment complex

By KKTV and Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Boulder released intense video on Thursday showcasing two heroes in action.

KKTV reports the rescue caught on camera occurred during a massive fire at a Boulder apartment complex on Oct. 12. In the video, you can see part of the building engulfed in flames and a person hanging onto the railing of a balcony on the third floor.

“On the count of three, kick out,” one of the first responders is heard yelling to the person in the body cam video.

The video then shows the person falling into the arms of first responders. Boulder police credited police Sgt. Sterling Ekwo and Boulder Fire-Rescue Lt. Joe Gross with the rescue.

Fortunately, no one was killed in the blaze.

“We are so grateful that the quick teamwork between these agencies saved so many lives that morning, both human and pet,” a post on the Boulder Police Department’s Facebook page read. “That included firefighters rescuing a cage of birds from one residence and lowering down a frightened dog on a leash from an upper level.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A total of 81 units were damaged.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical alert canceled after missing Columbus woman found safe
Suspect dead after standoff with police in LaGrange
Suspect arrested in 25th Avenue murder in Columbus
Suspect arrested in 25th Avenue murder in Columbus
GBI, Hogansville police searching for murder suspect
GBI, Hogansville police searching for murder suspect
LaGrange police on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange
LaGrange police, GBI on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point Cir. and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius...
Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones’ life
Just hours before Julius Jones was set to be executed, Oklahoma's governor commuted his sentence.
On the brink of execution, Julius Jones is granted clemency
Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old, last seen in Lakebottom Park area
Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old, last seen in Lakebottom Park area