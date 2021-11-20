Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Accidental discharge of gun at Atlanta airport halts departures

A reported accidental discharge of a firearm caused a brief delay on flights at...
A reported accidental discharge of a firearm caused a brief delay on flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, the nation’s busiest airport.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced there was an accidental discharge of a firearm Saturday in the security screening area, a spokesperson said on Twitter.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. ET and caused a brief delay on flights at the nation’s busiest airport.

The spokesperson tweeted there was no danger to passengers and employees, after concerns of a potential active shooter situation were posted to social media by people in the area.

“There is NOT an active shooter at the airport,” the airport tweeted.

Atlanta police responded to the scene. CNN reported no one had been injured, and investigators were looking into how it happened, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Columbus murder
Three sentenced to life in prison in 2017 Columbus murder
Heavy police presence at Suntrust Bank on Auburn Ave.
1 shot at Suntrust Bank on Auburn Ave. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Watkins Dr. and Lamore St. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Watkins Dr. and Lamore St. in Columbus
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
1 dead, 2 injured in fiery crash on Pegasus Pkwy. in LaGrange
Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old, last seen in Lakebottom Park area
Columbus police: Missing 13-year-old girl found safe

Latest News

Peng Shuai of China wipes her face during the women's singles match against Samantha Stosur of...
Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online
36-year-old Jearecki Evans was arrested Friday at a home in Carrolton, GA, according to the...
Hogansville murder suspect captured
A woman blows a whistle during a demonstration against the country's coronavirus restrictions...
Protests erupt over virus restrictions in Austria, Italy, Croatia
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, enters the courtroom with his attorneys Mark Richards, left, and...
Rittenhouse lawyers’ trial playbook: Don’t ‘crusade,’ defend