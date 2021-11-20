COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence at Watkins Dr. and Lamore St. in Columbus.

Columbus police and EMS are on the scene.

There are reports of shots fired in the area, but that has not been confirmed by police at this time.

There is no word on any victims currently. No other details are available at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.