Hogansville murder suspect captured

36-year-old Jearecki Evans was arrested Friday at a home in Carrolton, GA, according to the...
36-year-old Jearecki Evans was arrested Friday at a home in Carrolton, GA, according to the Hogansville Police Department.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted for felony murder in Hogansville has been captured.

36-year-old Jearecki Evans was taken into custody Friday at a home in Carrolton, GA, according to the Hogansville Police Department. Evans was wanted for the November 12 murder of Lerocco Boyd. A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday.

Authorities say he was captured by the U.S. Marshal Service, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Evans is being treated for non-life-threatening-injuries at a hospital after he ingested an unknown substance at the time of his arrest.

Once released, he will be transported to the Troup County Jail. Authorities say he could face other charges.

