Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home

By WYFF Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SENECA, S.C. (CNN) - A man on the United States Marshals 15 Most Wanted list was found dead in a house in South Carolina.

Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, had been on the run for more than 16 years. He was wanted in California for allegedly sexually assaulting eight girls. One of them said McLean assaulted her about 100 times.

A neighbor went to check on him earlier this month and found his decomposing body.

An autopsy confirmed his identity.

McLean had been living there for 15 years under the alias James Fitzgerald.

Authorities say before that, he used other aliases and lived in Poughkeepsie, New York, and another town in South Carolina.

The coroner says he likely died in July of natural causes, but the exact cause of death is pending.

Police do not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2021 WYFF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Three sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Columbus murder
Heavy police presence at Suntrust Bank on Auburn Ave.
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
1 dead, 2 injured in fiery crash on Pegasus Pkwy. in LaGrange
Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old, last seen in Lakebottom Park area
Heavy police presence at Watkins Dr. and Lamore St. in Columbus
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New...
12 to stand trial for Kardashian West jewel heist in Paris
Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 14
Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 14
Smiths Station High School MCJROTC hosts ruck march to deliver food to local food bank
Smiths Station High School MCJROTC hosts ruck march to deliver food to local food bank