A Pleasant Weekend!

Anna’s Forecast
Fall Feels Coming to the Valley Soon
By Anna Sims
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We kick off the weekend with clear skies and a whole lot of sunshine in the forecast. Highs are in the mid-to-upper 60s this weekend as we begin to warm things up heading into Sunday. Sunday morning lows are in the mid-40s and highs are in the 70s. By Monday we will see lows in the 50s and a few showers ahead of a cold front that is bringing big changes to the forecast for Thanksgiving week. Come Tuesday morning, cold weather preps will definitely need to be in place with lows in the low to mid 30s. Lows stay there for a couple of days before we return to the 40s by Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving day looks to feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the 60s to make for a pleasant day to spend outside.

