Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Smiths Station High School MCJROTC hosts ruck march to deliver food to local food bank

By Ben Stanfield
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Students in the Marine Corps JROTC at Smiths Station High School set out on a mission of goodwill this morning.

They’ve been collecting food items for the local food bank, but their method of delivery was quite unique!

“It warms my heart to be able to give back to people and give food to people,” said Victoria Tramel, cadet captain, SSHS Marine Corps JROTC.

That’s what this is all about - students in the Smiths Station High Marine Corps JROTC on a ruck march with sacks full of canned goods, turkeys and hams.

The mission? To deliver these items to the food bank for Thanksgiving.

“We always want to put a little equity into what they are doing. Today what we are doing, all the food they have collected, we’re going to put it into our ruck sacks and they are going to carry it to the food bank,” said Lee Rollins, Travis Manion Foundation Spartan leader.

There is a deeper mission is store here though. This is all a part of an effort through the Travis Manion Foundation to help young people see opportunities to do good in the community and follow through.

“Basically teach them and show them to lead with their strengths and live everyday with character,” said Rollins.

“I know some people don’t have much and can’t afford to get much so it feels real good to give back to the community,” said Zachary Harris, Corporal, SSHS Marine Corps JROTC.

So in the cold weather - with heavy sacks and a stiff wind - these young minds have the motivation of spreading good in the community. Literally, carrying Thanksgiving happiness on their backs.

Walmart in Phenix City supplied the 50 turkeys and 50 hams.

The students also paid tribute in their ruck to fallen soldier Staff Sergeant Ricky Scott from Columbus and fallen police officer William Buechner of Auburn.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in 25th Avenue murder in Columbus
Suspect arrested in 25th Avenue murder in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old, last seen in Lakebottom Park area
Columbus police: Missing 13-year-old girl found safe
Three sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Columbus murder
Three sentenced to life in prison in 2017 Columbus murder
Heavy police presence at Suntrust Bank on Auburn Ave.
1 shot at Suntrust Bank on Auburn Ave. in Columbus
Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
PHOTOS: Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting

Latest News

Heavy police presence at Watkins Dr. and Lamore St. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Watkins Dr. and Lamore St. in Columbus
What it takes to bring ‘Fantasy in Lights’ to life
What it takes to bring ‘Fantasy in Lights’ to life
Fantasy in Lights introduces new attractions, displays
Fantasy in Lights introduces new attractions, displays
Columbus NAACP speaks out on redistricting in Muscogee County
Columbus NAACP speaks out on redistricting in Muscogee County