Smiths Station High School MCJROTC hosts ruck march to deliver food to local food bank

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Students in the Marine Corps JROTC at Smiths Station High School set out on a mission of goodwill this morning.

They’ve been collecting food items for the local food bank, but their method of delivery was quite unique!

“It warms my heart to be able to give back to people and give food to people,” said Victoria Tramel, cadet captain, SSHS Marine Corps JROTC.

That’s what this is all about - students in the Smiths Station High Marine Corps JROTC on a ruck march with sacks full of canned goods, turkeys and hams.

The mission? To deliver these items to the food bank for Thanksgiving.

“We always want to put a little equity into what they are doing. Today what we are doing, all the food they have collected, we’re going to put it into our ruck sacks and they are going to carry it to the food bank,” said Lee Rollins, Travis Manion Foundation Spartan leader.

There is a deeper mission is store here though. This is all a part of an effort through the Travis Manion Foundation to help young people see opportunities to do good in the community and follow through.

“Basically teach them and show them to lead with their strengths and live everyday with character,” said Rollins.

“I know some people don’t have much and can’t afford to get much so it feels real good to give back to the community,” said Zachary Harris, Corporal, SSHS Marine Corps JROTC.

So in the cold weather - with heavy sacks and a stiff wind - these young minds have the motivation of spreading good in the community. Literally, carrying Thanksgiving happiness on their backs.

Walmart in Phenix City supplied the 50 turkeys and 50 hams.

The students also paid tribute in their ruck to fallen soldier Staff Sergeant Ricky Scott from Columbus and fallen police officer William Buechner of Auburn.

