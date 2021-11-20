Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 14

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from November 19, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Alabama and Georgia

Auburn(17) at Central(28)

Opelika(10) at Hueytown(46)

Lanett(14) at Highland Home(15)

Hapeville(12) at Carver(52)

Callaway(35) at Bleckley County(14)

Harris County(21) at Villa Rica(34)

LaGrange(7) at Marist(48)

Schley County(6) at Metter(33)

Manchester(19) at McIntosh County Academy(13)

Pacelli(7) at Fellowship Christian(30)

Brookstone(0) at Prince Avenue(52)

Calvary Christian(12) at Cherokee Christian(48)

