Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 14
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from November 19, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.
Scores from Alabama and Georgia
- Auburn(17) at Central(28)
- Opelika(10) at Hueytown(46)
- Lanett(14) at Highland Home(15)
- Hapeville(12) at Carver(52)
- Callaway(35) at Bleckley County(14)
- Harris County(21) at Villa Rica(34)
- LaGrange(7) at Marist(48)
- Schley County(6) at Metter(33)
- Manchester(19) at McIntosh County Academy(13)
- Pacelli(7) at Fellowship Christian(30)
- Brookstone(0) at Prince Avenue(52)
- Calvary Christian(12) at Cherokee Christian(48)
