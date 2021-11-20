Business Break
Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 14

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from November 19, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Alabama and Georgia

  • Auburn(17) at Central(28)
  • Opelika(10) at Hueytown(46)
  • Lanett(14) at Highland Home(15)
  • Hapeville(12) at Carver(52)
  • Callaway(35) at Bleckley County(14)
  • Harris County(21) at Villa Rica(34)
  • LaGrange(7) at Marist(48)
  • Schley County(6) at Metter(33)
  • Manchester(19) at McIntosh County Academy(13)
  • Pacelli(7) at Fellowship Christian(30)
  • Brookstone(0) at Prince Avenue(52)
  • Calvary Christian(12) at Cherokee Christian(48)

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

