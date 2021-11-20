Two arrested in Columbus drug bust; firearms, nearly $140K worthy of marijuana seized

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Columbus men have been arrested after a major drug and firearm seizure by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest warrant operation was executed in the 1800 block of Nina Street in reference to violation of state drug laws, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the operation, authorities say a man who resembled the original target of the operation was observed running toward an apartment. MCSO says its investigators chased the individual who ran into the apartment and attempted to exit the rear with another occupant.

Investigators say they observed large quantities of marijuana, drugs, and a firearm inside of the apartment. This resulted in the arrests of two 26-year-olds, Alcido Barmore and Nicholas Fitzpatrick. Deputies say neither Barmore nor Fitzpatrick were the original targets of the investigation that was directed at the apartment. They were searching for Quentin Thompson; he remains at large.

After search warrants were obtained for two apartments, the sheriff’s office says these items were discovered and seized by investigators:

4 handguns

1 assault rifle

30 lbs. of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $138,854.00

13 grams of Cocaine, with an estimated street value of $1,300.00

½ pound of Ecstasy pills (1,374 doses), with an estimated street value of $34,350.00

“From day one, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Investigative Bureau understood my commitment to the citizens of Muscogee County to work towards dismantling gang and drug activity, said Sheriff Greg Countryman. “We are using every available resource and within the law, identify, target, and bring those who are responsible for the violence and the demise of the quality of life of our citizens to stand accountable before the courts to be fully prosecuted.”

Authorities say Barmore and Fitzpatrick are gang affiliated. Both men are in the Muscogee County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of cocaine

Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale or marijuana

Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quentin Thompson is asked to call sheriff office’s tip hotline at 706-225-4235.

