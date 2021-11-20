Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Two arrested in Columbus drug bust; firearms, nearly $140K worthy of marijuana seized

26-year-olds Alcido Barmore and Nicholas Fitzpatrick are facing charges after a drug bust in...
26-year-olds Alcido Barmore and Nicholas Fitzpatrick are facing charges after a drug bust in Columbus.(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Columbus men have been arrested after a major drug and firearm seizure by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest warrant operation was executed in the 1800 block of Nina Street in reference to violation of state drug laws, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the operation, authorities say a man who resembled the original target of the operation was observed running toward an apartment. MCSO says its investigators chased the individual who ran into the apartment and attempted to exit the rear with another occupant.

Investigators say they observed large quantities of marijuana, drugs, and a firearm inside of the apartment. This resulted in the arrests of two 26-year-olds, Alcido Barmore and Nicholas Fitzpatrick. Deputies say neither Barmore nor Fitzpatrick were the original targets of the investigation that was directed at the apartment. They were searching for Quentin Thompson; he remains at large.

After search warrants were obtained for two apartments, the sheriff’s office says these items were discovered and seized by investigators:

  • 4 handguns
  • 1 assault rifle
  • 30 lbs. of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $138,854.00
  • 13 grams of Cocaine, with an estimated street value of $1,300.00
  • ½ pound of Ecstasy pills (1,374 doses), with an estimated street value of $34,350.00

“From day one, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Investigative Bureau understood my commitment to the citizens of Muscogee County to work towards dismantling gang and drug activity, said Sheriff Greg Countryman. “We are using every available resource and within the law, identify, target, and bring those who are responsible for the violence and the demise of the quality of life of our citizens to stand accountable before the courts to be fully prosecuted.”

Authorities say Barmore and Fitzpatrick are gang affiliated. Both men are in the Muscogee County Jail on the following charges:

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale or marijuana
  • Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quentin Thompson is asked to call sheriff office’s tip hotline at 706-225-4235.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Columbus murder
Three sentenced to life in prison in 2017 Columbus murder
Heavy police presence at Suntrust Bank on Auburn Ave.
1 shot at Suntrust Bank on Auburn Ave. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Watkins Dr. and Lamore St. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Watkins Dr. and Lamore St. in Columbus
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
1 dead, 2 injured in fiery crash on Pegasus Pkwy. in LaGrange
Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old, last seen in Lakebottom Park area
Columbus police: Missing 13-year-old girl found safe

Latest News

36-year-old Jearecki Evans was arrested Friday at a home in Carrolton, GA, according to the...
Hogansville murder suspect captured
Randy Wade
Blue Alert issued for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper
No injuries after overnight fire in Columbus
Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 14
Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 14