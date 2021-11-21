Chambers Co. School District switches to mask-optional policy

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District has decided to make face masks optional. The change went into effect this past Thursday.

School officials say face masks will remain optional as long as positive COVID cases stay below 9 for the entire district. If the numbers rise above the third level greater than 9, the district says it will revert to mandatory masks until those number drop below 9.

The school board unanimously approved the new policy.

Students are still required to wear masks or face coverings on school buses, per federal guidelines.

