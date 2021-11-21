Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Chambers Co. School District switches to mask-optional policy

(Source: Chambers County School District)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District has decided to make face masks optional. The change went into effect this past Thursday.

School officials say face masks will remain optional as long as positive COVID cases stay below 9 for the entire district. If the numbers rise above the third level greater than 9, the district says it will revert to mandatory masks until those number drop below 9.

The school board unanimously approved the new policy.

Students are still required to wear masks or face coverings on school buses, per federal guidelines.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police investigating deadly apartment complex shooting
26-year-olds Alcido Barmore and Nicholas Fitzpatrick are facing charges after a drug bust in...
Two arrested in Columbus drug bust; firearms, nearly $140K worth of marijuana seized
Three sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Columbus murder
Three sentenced to life in prison in 2017 Columbus murder
Heavy police presence at Watkins Dr. and Lamore St. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Watkins Dr. and Lamore St. in Columbus
LaGrange police officer injured during struggle with suspect

Latest News

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, scene in this file photo from Oct. 8, 2021,...
Alabama state health office reacts to COVID-19 booster shot expansion
St. Francis-Emory partners with Victory Mission to help community make healthier decisions
Draft rules for Alabama physicians to recommend use of medical cannabis
Russell Co. employees to receive COVID pay
Russell Co. employees to receive COVID pay