Chattahoochee Co. School District reports single COVID case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Similarly to the previous week, the Chattahoochee County School District is reporting a single positive COVID case.

This data from the school district is for the week of November 15 - 19. The person who tested positive was an employee.

No students or employees were quarantined for possible exposures.

The system has 949 students and 139 employees.

