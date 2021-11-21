Business Break
Chattahoochee Co. School District reports single COVID case

(Source: ChattCo. Schools)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Similarly to the previous week, the Chattahoochee County School District is reporting a single positive COVID case.

This data from the school district is for the week of November 15 - 19. The person who tested positive was an employee.

No students or employees were quarantined for possible exposures.

The system has 949 students and 139 employees.

