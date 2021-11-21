Business Break
Colder Temperatures On The Way!

Anna’s Forecast
Sunrise over Lake Harding
Sunrise over Lake Harding(Ann Redding)
By Anna Sims
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a mild start to the day, we will warm up to the lower-70s for afternoon highs as we see intervals of clouds with some sunshine throughout the day. Showers begin to enter the valley after midnight tonight and will last through the morning hours with sunshine returning by tomorrow evening with highs in the mid-60s. These showers will be riding in a line along a cold front that sweeps through tomorrow during the daytime, and behind it we will see much colder and more windy conditions build into the forecast. The coldest air of the season arrives as we head into the Thanksgiving week. Morning lows with be in the 30s while afternoon highs are in the mid-50s Tuesday before returning to the 60s by Wedneday. Thanksgiving Day looks to be rather pleasant after a cold start to the day in the mid-30s while sunshine with just a few stray clouds puts afternoon hgihs in the mid-60s.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

