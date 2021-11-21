Columbus church aims to make holidays special for kids with ‘Operation Christmas Child’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Christmas just weeks away, many organizations in the Fountain City are finding creative ways to give back. One local church in the Chattahoochee Valley is using shoe boxes to give back through an organization, Samaritan’s Purse.

Members of the Ambassadors of Christ Church are collecting and making shoe boxes filled with everyday necessities for children across the country living in poverty.

“Just basic items that are needed like pencils and paper, school supplies and hygiene - things that you would think in the United States are not essentials, but they are essentials in another country,” said Victoria Calderon. “And then there is a wild item which could be a stuffed animal or toy.

Each box has a message in them - the message of Jesus Christ.

“And the box itself is just the tangible gift but, the real message is the gospel of Jesus Christ,” said Calderon.

If you want to help out, you can pick up boxes from the Ambassadors of Christ Church and fill them with necessities and you can drop them off on Sunday, November 21 or Monday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. each day.

Despite the many financial setbacks people experienced during the height of COVID, they were able to collect 1,992 boxes last year.

Ambassadors of Christ Church drop-off location leader Victoria Calderon says they have already surpassed that year.

“We have, actually, 1,955 boxes and it’s only the fifth day, Calderon said.

These shoe boxes are going to children in more than 100 countries around the world, most making big differences in many lives.

“Children, once once they are exposed to the message of the gospel, they become the strength of their communities,” a spokesperson said. “They develop a new mindset, they develop a new world view. They become moral guys within their own communities. ”

Ambassadors of Christ Church is located at 4817 Milgen Road in Columbus. The last day to turn in your boxes is Monday November 22.

