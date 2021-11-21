Columbus Museum holds annual Holiday Market

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Museum hosted its annual Holiday Market with several vendors and handmade gifts Saturday.

Local artists and vendors were in the holiday spirit as they sold and showcased their work to people in the community at the event. It included everything from handmade candles and repurposed jewelry to creative sweet treats.

Each year, the Columbus Museum gives local talents and vendors a chance to grow their customers and notoriety.

”It’s gone really well,” a vendor said. “The impact - even if it was just one person here sharing my flyers, my card, it just means the world to me. I can tell everybody here is happy to showcase their work and share who they are to people here.

Many of the attendees left with special, one-of-a-kind gifts.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.