Nearly three dozen Columbus murder cases solved, police say

(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is taking action against crime.

Authorities say 31 of 53 murder cases have been cleared by arrests.

In a post on social media, the police department thanked the public for its help in providing any information that helped solve the cases.

If you have any information regarding crimes or murders, you’re asked to call 911 or Investigative Services at 706-653-3400. To provide anonymous information, call the tip line at 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637.

