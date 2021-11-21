Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police investigating deadly apartment complex shooting

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead.

The incident happened at Wilson Homes apartments on 8th Avenue, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The victim’s identity has not been released. There’s no word on a suspect at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online for updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Columbus murder
Three sentenced to life in prison in 2017 Columbus murder
Heavy police presence at Suntrust Bank on Auburn Ave.
1 shot at Suntrust Bank on Auburn Ave. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Watkins Dr. and Lamore St. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Watkins Dr. and Lamore St. in Columbus
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
1 dead, 2 injured in fiery crash on Pegasus Pkwy. in LaGrange
Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old, last seen in Lakebottom Park area
Columbus police: Missing 13-year-old girl found safe

Latest News

26-year-olds Alcido Barmore and Nicholas Fitzpatrick are facing charges after a drug bust in...
Two arrested in Columbus drug bust; firearms, nearly $140K worth of marijuana seized
36-year-old Jearecki Evans was arrested Friday at a home in Carrolton, GA, according to the...
Hogansville murder suspect captured
Randy Wade
Blue Alert issued for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper
No injuries after overnight fire in Columbus