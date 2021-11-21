Columbus police investigating deadly apartment complex shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead.

The incident happened at Wilson Homes apartments on 8th Avenue, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The victim’s identity has not been released. There’s no word on a suspect at this time.

