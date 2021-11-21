Columbus police warn of phone scams targeting retailers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - ‘Tis the season for holiday scams. Thieves are going all out to steal money.

The Columbus Police Department is warning retailers to be on high alert after several stores have been scammed out of money.

Here are some of the tactics scammers may use, according to Columbus police:

A scammer will contact a retail store by phone claiming to be law enforcement or from the store’s corporate office.

The caller may call from a “spoofed” number that appears to be legitimate.

The scammer will convince the clerk to remove money from the register/safe, buy gift cards, and give the funds to the caller.

Police warn to never fall for any of these tactics.

If you have any questions about scams or fraud, contact CPD’s Financial Crimes Division at 706-225-2086.

