Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police warn of phone scams targeting retailers

(Pixabay)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - ‘Tis the season for holiday scams. Thieves are going all out to steal money.

The Columbus Police Department is warning retailers to be on high alert after several stores have been scammed out of money.

Here are some of the tactics scammers may use, according to Columbus police:

  • A scammer will contact a retail store by phone claiming to be law enforcement or from the store’s corporate office.
  • The caller may call from a “spoofed” number that appears to be legitimate.
  • The scammer will convince the clerk to remove money from the register/safe, buy gift cards, and give the funds to the caller.

Police warn to never fall for any of these tactics.

If you have any questions about scams or fraud, contact CPD’s Financial Crimes Division at 706-225-2086.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police investigating deadly apartment complex shooting
26-year-olds Alcido Barmore and Nicholas Fitzpatrick are facing charges after a drug bust in...
Two arrested in Columbus drug bust; firearms, nearly $140K worth of marijuana seized
Three sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Columbus murder
Three sentenced to life in prison in 2017 Columbus murder
Heavy police presence at Watkins Dr. and Lamore St. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Watkins Dr. and Lamore St. in Columbus
LaGrange police officer injured during struggle with suspect

Latest News

Chambers Co. School District switches to mask-optional policy
Columbus Museum holds annual Holiday Market
Columbus Museum holds annual Holiday Market
Columbus Museum holds annual Holiday Market
Columbus church aims to make holidays special for kids with ‘Operation Christmas Child’