Columbus ‘Stop the Violence’ motorcade held amid rise in crime

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the recent uptick in crime, local organizations gathered Saturday for a ‘Stop the Violence’ motorcade.

It started at the Columbus Government Center on 10th Street and ended at Carver Park with a call to action.

Local organizations gathered to help end the violence that’s ravaging the Fountain City.

“We are not satisfied - we hurt when parents hurt that have been victims of violence,” said Rev. Ralph Huling. “So, we’re all concerned. We want the violence to stop and we want it to stop now.”

A number of Columbus organizations were in attendance for the motorcade including the local NAACP branch.

