LaGrange police officer injured during struggle with suspect

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A 27-year-old man is facing charges after a police officer was injured while trying to arrest him.

The LaGrange Police Department says one of its officers was driving on New Franklin Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday when she spotted Mitchell Muirhead who she knew to have active warrants.

Authorities say the officer approached Muirhead and attempted to take him into custody when he started to struggle to free himself. During the struggle, police say the officer sustained broken bones in her hand.

Muirhead was able to break free and escape on foot, according to LaGrange police. Arrest warrants were issued, charging him with aggravated battery on a police officer and felony obstruction of an officer. He was later found and arrested in Coweta County.

The officer was treated for her injuries and later released from WellStar West Georgia Medical Center.

Muirhead has been booked in the Troup County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

