Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - A 19-year-old Penn State student who had been reported missing probably died after falling 11 stories down a trash chute in her campus apartment building, authorities say.

Justine Gross was reported missing Nov. 11 after not returning to her room the night before.

Police say a municipal trash hauler had emptied a dumpster at the base of the chute early Nov. 11 and took the trash to a dump. Officers found her body early Nov. 12.

Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center after police say she fell inside an 11th floor trash disposal chute at her apartment building.(Source: Onward State, WJAC via CNN)

Police believe her death was an accident but await toxicology and autopsy reports.

Surveillance recordings show the sophomore from New Jersey was alone when she entered a trash room on the 11th floor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Columbus murder
Three sentenced to life in prison in 2017 Columbus murder
Heavy police presence at Suntrust Bank on Auburn Ave.
1 shot at Suntrust Bank on Auburn Ave. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Watkins Dr. and Lamore St. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Watkins Dr. and Lamore St. in Columbus
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
1 dead, 2 injured in fiery crash on Pegasus Pkwy. in LaGrange
Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old, last seen in Lakebottom Park area
Columbus police: Missing 13-year-old girl found safe

Latest News

Police believe the 19-year-old's death was an accident but await toxicology and autopsy reports.
Body of missing Penn State student found at recycling center
Peng Shuai of China wipes her face during the women's singles match against Samantha Stosur of...
Video, photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online
An Atlanta traveler snapped a photo of fellow passengers standing outside on the tarmac after a...
Atlanta airport checkpoint chaos: Man grabs gun in bag, it goes off
Randy Wade
Blue Alert cancelled for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper