Turning Sharply Cooler Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures get close to 70 degrees ahead of the next cold front that will arrive early Monday morning. That will bring the next chance of rain into the Valley Monday morning at about a 30-50% coverage area, it will be a thin line of some downpours. After the front moves through we are in for some very chilly conditions as highs remain in the mid and upper 50s on Tuesday and lows near or below freezing Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning, plants will need to go inside no doubt, and make sure to prepare the yard for a hard freeze in spots. Thanksgiving looks to remain dry and seasonable. We will keep you in the loop! Have a great Saturday night!

