2021 Georgia Deer Hunting Checklist: What you need to know

(Ozark National Scenic Riverways)
By Ben Stanfield
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Deer hunting season is well underway in Georgia and it really picks up steam the week of Thanksgiving with many having extra time off from work.

There are some important things for hunters to note before heading out.

If you’re ready to trek out into the Georgia woods in the search of that big deer, first on the list: make sure you’ve got a state-issued hunting license and a big game license.

“First thing’s first, make sure you’re meeting all of your licensing requirements,” said Gregory Castelli, Game Warden, Georgia DNR.

Visibility is extremely important. Georgia hunters have to wear fluorescent orange and know the property they are hunting on.

“Wearing a fluorescent orange vest is required during deer hunting firearm season, Castelli said. “You really should know where your target is going to be, where the backdrop is, and anything beyond it.”

Thousands of hunters, each year, fall from tree stands and this can leave behind devastating injuries or even death, but there are tools that can prevent this.

“When you’re in a tree stand, a climber stand, a locker, anything like that, a lot of time if you purchase new, it comes with what is called a fall arrest system, Castelli explained. “What this does is break your fall and save you if you happen to have an accident or if you happen to fall out of your tree stand. We certainly recommend you do that. They save lives every day.”

Communicate with family or friends about your hunting plans, too.

“Let somebody know where you’re going, how long you’re going to be there, and when you should be back,” Castelli said. “Technology now, you can drop a pin exactly where you’re going to be hunting. It’s always good to let somebody know where you’re going to be and about when you should be back.”

And make sure your phone is charged and ready in the event of an emergency.

You must record your kill. This has to be done within 24 hours. In previous years, there was a 72-hour window. Many counties have specific restrictions as well.

To get your hunting license and record your kill, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

