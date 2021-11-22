Balloon release held to honor Columbus teen, others lost to gun violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Community members came together Sunday to remember and honor the life of Jaleel Rasheed Ali, a 14-year-old who was killed by gun violence last month.

“Grannies on Guard”, a Facebook group organized by Ali’s grandmother, is working to end senseless gun violence in the community by helping young people.

Sunday, the group gathered near the intersection of Calhoun Drive and Bowman / Mosley Drives to lay a wreath of balloons and send prayers for Jaleel and others who have died as a result of gun violence.

”The people that you’ll see here today remember when grandmas and granddads took over the neighborhoods and grabbed up the kids and took them out to play games or a ball,” recalled Rasheeda Ali, victim’s grandmother. “Or girls would jump rope and hopscotch and all that. We want to bring them back something at a young age.”

No arrests have been made in the death of Ali.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.