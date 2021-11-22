Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City of Auburn announces change for intersection of Cox, Wire Roads

(Source: City of Auburn)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has announced a new traffic pattern that will soon go into effect at the intersection of Cox and Wire Roads.

Starting next Monday through January 3, drivers will be unable to turn onto Cox Road from Wire Road. Drivers on Cox Road will be only be able to turn right onto Wire Road. No left turns will be permitted during this time. The change is in place as construction continues on the new roundabout.

Drivers can use Beehive Road and Longleaf Drive as detours around the work.

City officials say the roundabout will open after this phase of work is completed. The entire project is expected to continue through the end of January.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Columbus police investigating deadly apartment complex shooting
26-year-olds Alcido Barmore and Nicholas Fitzpatrick are facing charges after a drug bust in...
Two arrested in Columbus drug bust; firearms, nearly $140K worth of marijuana seized
LaGrange police officer injured during struggle with suspect
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

Davis Broadcasting hosting turkey giveaway this week
Opelika mayor suspends rules at cemeteries for the holidays
WTVM to host toy drive for children in need in the Chattahoochee Valley
WTVM to host toy drive for children in need in the Chattahoochee Valley
Harris Co. announces Thanksgiving holiday hours
Harris Co. announces Thanksgiving holiday hours