City of Auburn announces change for intersection of Cox, Wire Roads

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has announced a new traffic pattern that will soon go into effect at the intersection of Cox and Wire Roads.

Starting next Monday through January 3, drivers will be unable to turn onto Cox Road from Wire Road. Drivers on Cox Road will be only be able to turn right onto Wire Road. No left turns will be permitted during this time. The change is in place as construction continues on the new roundabout.

Drivers can use Beehive Road and Longleaf Drive as detours around the work.

City officials say the roundabout will open after this phase of work is completed. The entire project is expected to continue through the end of January.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.