‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign kicks off nationwide

Police urge drivers to buckle up every time they get behind the wheel. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Police urge drivers to buckle up every time they get behind the wheel. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Before you hit the road this Thanksgiving, Georgia Highway Safety officials want to remind you to click it before you get a ticket.

State troopers and local law enforcement officers have joined the nationwide Click It or Ticket seatbelt campaign. Starting 6 p.m. Wednesday until Sunday at 11:59 p.m., officers will be enforcing speeding, DUI, hands-free, seat belt and all traffic safety laws.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 81 percent of passengers who died in car wrecks were ejected from vehicles in 2019. Officials encourage the public to keep that number in mind when traveling this Thanksgiving.

“58 percent of the people that are killed in fatal crashes were unbelted and that’s unacceptable. That’s a very simple thing for people to do,” said Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.

With many people drinking during the holiday, Wright says 24 percent of fatal crashes involve some level of intoxication. Officials say if you want to drink during the holidays, plan ahead and make sure you have a designated driver.

