Cold Front Incoming!!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have been dealing with some rain ahead of a cold front this morning, but by this afternoon things will be mighty dry across the valley as winds pick up behind the front’s passage. Clouds decrease throughout the day as sunshine returns to the forecast putting our highs in the mid-60s this afternoon. Heading into the morning, things will cool off in a big way as morning lows return to the mid-30s and drop to the low-30s by Wedneday, so make sure to get your cold weather preps in place today! Sunshine stays in the forecast as we return to a more settled weather pattern with highs in the upper-50s Tuesday before returning to the 60s by Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day starts out chilly with mid-30s for lows, but mainly sunny skies will warm us up to the mid-60s again with pleasant conditions for any outdoor plans you may have. We will introduce a very slim shower chance on Friday ahead of our next cold front, but once it moves through we return to our calm forecast with cold mornings, mild afternoons, and mostly sunshine across the Chattahoochee Valley.

