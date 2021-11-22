Business Break
Cold Nights Ahead; Staying Dry Through Thanksgiving

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After some early morning rain on Monday, cold air is working its way into our area with lows expected to be back in the 20s and 30s for early Tuesday and early Wednesday mornings. The wind will push the feels like temperatures in the 20s in many places by early Tuesday morning. For Tuesday and Wednesday, skies will stay sunny to mostly sunny with no major weather concerns. For our Thanksgiving Day, clouds will be increasing with highs back in the mid 60s. Our next ‘storm system’ - I use that term loosely because we don’t expect any storms, and probably not much rain - will move in overnight Thursday into Friday with a 10-30% coverage of showers. Many spots will stay dry, and we will see a majority of the day Friday be dry, along with our weekend. Temperatures will cool back down again for Friday and the weekend - with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, and lows again in the 30s. Next week also looks dry with a warming trend expected after another brief cool-down on Monday.

