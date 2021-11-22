Business Break
Columbus Civic Center hosts 2nd annual Winterfest Concert

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center hosted The Winterfest Concert over the weekend.

The Winterfest concert featured artists Vedo, Lyfe Jennings, Monica and Tank. More than 3,500 tickets were sold - not including the walk-up crowd.

The CEO of Medallion Entertainment says it’s a good time to bring families together as we get closer to holidays.

“We like to bring something positive to the city - that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Tyrome Tukes, CEO of Medallion Entertainment. “You know it’s a lot of violence going on and right now is a good time to bring the families together. We’re close to the holidays, you’ve got Thanksgiving next week, Christmas right around the corner, New Year’s Day - so we’re trying to close this year out on a positive note and just bring everybody together and have fun.”

This is the second concert that has been held inside of the Columbus Civic Center since the pandemic started.

