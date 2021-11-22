Columbus fire chief gives Thanksgiving safety tips

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Thanksgiving just days away, it’s time to start thawing out those turkeys if you have one in the freezer. We talked with Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull to get some safety tips for deep frying turkeys as Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year that fires are caused while cooking.

”If you don’t really know what you’re doing, that can get out of hand. We, first off, want to make sure that we have the right amount of oil in the pot and that we’re cooking at the right temperature. We also want to make sure that the pot is level,” said

Fire Marshal Shull says its important to remember to never leave food cooking unattended. He explains you should always have a smoke detector installed in your kitchen. If you don’t have one, Columbus Fire Department installs them for free. Give them a call at 706-653-3520.

