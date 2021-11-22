COVID cases, isolations increase in Muscogee County Schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released its latest update of positive coronavirus cases in its system.

The district’s data shows COVID and isolation cases are up from the previous week.

For the week of November 15 - 19, MCSD reports:

Students:

13 positive COVID cases (+9 from previous week)

46 self-quarantine or self-isolation cases (+20 from previous week)

Employees:

8 positive COVID cases (+3 from previous week)

10 self-quarantine or self-isolation cases (+4 from previous week)

It is important to note that these numbers are still significantly lower than when school started in August.

The school system has nearly 31,000 students and more than 3,600 school-based employees.

