Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

COVID cases, isolations increase in Muscogee County Schools

(Source: WVUE)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released its latest update of positive coronavirus cases in its system.

The district’s data shows COVID and isolation cases are up from the previous week.

For the week of November 15 - 19, MCSD reports:

Students:

  • 13 positive COVID cases (+9 from previous week)
  • 46 self-quarantine or self-isolation cases (+20 from previous week)

Employees:

  • 8 positive COVID cases (+3 from previous week)
  • 10 self-quarantine or self-isolation cases (+4 from previous week)

It is important to note that these numbers are still significantly lower than when school started in August.

The school system has nearly 31,000 students and more than 3,600 school-based employees.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Columbus police investigating deadly apartment complex shooting
26-year-olds Alcido Barmore and Nicholas Fitzpatrick are facing charges after a drug bust in...
Two arrested in Columbus drug bust; firearms, nearly $140K worth of marijuana seized
LaGrange police officer injured during struggle with suspect
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

Chattahoochee Co. School District reports single COVID case
Chambers Co. School District switches to mask-optional policy
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, scene in this file photo from Oct. 8, 2021,...
Alabama state health office reacts to COVID-19 booster shot expansion
St. Francis-Emory partners with Victory Mission to help community make healthier decisions