Davis Broadcasting hosting turkey giveaway this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting is emphasizing on the “giving” in Thanksgiving. In fact, their annual turkey giveaway has officially started!

The family-owned company is hoping to give out a couple hundred turkeys between today and tomorrow.

Earlier today, people had two opportunities to line up in a drive-thru giveaway to get their bird just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

DJ Ookee tells us it’s all about continuing the tradition of helping out folks in the community who are in need.

“We heard the news - there maybe shortage of turkeys and the prices of turkeys are changing,” said DJ Ookee. “But we wanted to continue on with the tradition we’ve been doing cause some families are in need so we want to continue on that tradition.”

Tomorrow the group will be in Opelika at 12 p.m. CST at the Covington Recreation Center.

