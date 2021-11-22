Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Davis Broadcasting hosting turkey giveaway this week

(WCAX)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting is emphasizing on the “giving” in Thanksgiving. In fact, their annual turkey giveaway has officially started!

The family-owned company is hoping to give out a couple hundred turkeys between today and tomorrow.

Earlier today, people had two opportunities to line up in a drive-thru giveaway to get their bird just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

DJ Ookee tells us it’s all about continuing the tradition of helping out folks in the community who are in need.

“We heard the news - there maybe shortage of turkeys and the prices of turkeys are changing,” said DJ Ookee. “But we wanted to continue on with the tradition we’ve been doing cause some families are in need so we want to continue on that tradition.”

Tomorrow the group will be in Opelika at 12 p.m. CST at the Covington Recreation Center.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Columbus police investigating deadly apartment complex shooting
26-year-olds Alcido Barmore and Nicholas Fitzpatrick are facing charges after a drug bust in...
Two arrested in Columbus drug bust; firearms, nearly $140K worth of marijuana seized
LaGrange police officer injured during struggle with suspect
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

WTVM to host toy drive for children in need in the Chattahoochee Valley
WTVM to host toy drive for children in need in the Chattahoochee Valley
Harris Co. announces Thanksgiving holiday hours
Harris Co. announces Thanksgiving holiday hours
Harris Co. School District to host public meeting on improvements to athletic facilities
Motorcycle club donates 180 bikes in memory of fallen Auburn police officer