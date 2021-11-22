Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that has been on the run from the FBI has been captured in Alabama after assuming a new identity as a pastor.

Larry Albert Flake, 74, was arrested in Birmingham on November 19 by FBI agents. Flake was convicted of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor in Indiana on August 30, 2001. After he failed to appear for the trial, he was sought after by federal agents.

According to the FBI, Flake had been living under the name Larry White and was a pastor at a church near Huguley Road in Birmingham. He was also known as Reverend White to people in the area.

Agents received a lead from an unnamed source and that led to Flake’s arrest. They say without that lead, Flake would not have been found.

Flake will face extradition to be returned to Indiana, according to the FBI.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Columbus police investigating deadly apartment complex shooting
26-year-olds Alcido Barmore and Nicholas Fitzpatrick are facing charges after a drug bust in...
Two arrested in Columbus drug bust; firearms, nearly $140K worth of marijuana seized
LaGrange police officer injured during struggle with suspect
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

2021 Georgia Deer Hunting Checklist: What you need to know
Man dies from injuries following Friday night shooting in Columbus
(Source: Uptown Columbus Facebook)
Uptown Columbus hosts Small Business Saturday
Accident cleared on I-85 NB in Opelika
COVID cases, isolations increase in Muscogee County Schools