Harris Co. announces Thanksgiving holiday hours

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County has released a schedule of its Thanksgiving holiday hours.

On Thursday, November 25, all county offices will be closed - along with convenience centers and the Transfer Station. Garbage will be picked up on Monday, November 29.

On Friday, county offices will also be closed as well as the Transfer Station. However, convenience centers will be open. Trash will be picked up on Tuesday, November 30.

