Harris Co. School District to host public meeting on improvements to athletic facilities

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is hosting a public information meeting on the improvements and additions to the current athletic high school facilities.

The meeting – available both virtually and in-person – is set for 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30.

This presentation will include an update to the information released in the summer regarding a proposed multi-sport athletic facility as well as improvements to the current gym and stadium.

If you plan to attend in-person, the meeting will be held in the Board Meeting Room at the HCSD Central Office -located at 132 Barnes Mill Road. If you’d like to attend virtually, click HERE.

