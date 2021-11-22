Harris Co. School District to host public meeting on improvements to athletic facilities
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is hosting a public information meeting on the improvements and additions to the current athletic high school facilities.
The meeting – available both virtually and in-person – is set for 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30.
This presentation will include an update to the information released in the summer regarding a proposed multi-sport athletic facility as well as improvements to the current gym and stadium.
If you plan to attend in-person, the meeting will be held in the Board Meeting Room at the HCSD Central Office -located at 132 Barnes Mill Road. If you’d like to attend virtually, click HERE.
