Holiday Week Outlook

Radek’s Forecast
How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have the rain jackets ready for Monday morning as a steady rain will be lingering through the early AM hours. We quickly dry out heading towards lunch time and thereafter with highs in the middle 60s, as a wind out of the northwest makes for a windy second half of the day as gusts may approach 25MPH. This all thanks to a cold front that will make its way through the region and allow for a pretty cold Tuesday morning with wind chill values in the upper 20s for a lot of us, make sure to have the heavy jackets ready. Sunshine prevails right through Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday with the next chance of a shower or two arriving Friday. Have a great week!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

