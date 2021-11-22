Business Break
Lee County Sheriff’s Office searching for attempted murder suspect(Source: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an attempted murder suspect.

Deputies are searching for 25-year-old Travios Sentrell Luke of Hurtsboro, Ala.

The sheriff’s office has an active arrest warrant for attempted murder for Luke.

Anyone with information on Luke should call the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7150.

