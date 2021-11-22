Man dies from injuries following Friday night shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has died from injuries he suffered in a Friday night shooting in Columbus.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says 24-year-old Itavious Jones died Sunday night in the ICU at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Friday night, we got reports of a heavy police presence on Watkins Drive and Lamore Street.

Bryan says this is the 63rd homicide in Columbus this year. There’s no word on a suspect.

